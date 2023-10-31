Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 8,920 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,526,000 after acquiring an additional 226,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 101,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,726. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

