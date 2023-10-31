Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 9,513 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 109.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after buying an additional 3,670,191 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $201,779,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $152,611,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

PM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,113. The company has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average is $95.07. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

