Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,120 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.09. 5,425,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,108,230. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,025.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. CSFB lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

