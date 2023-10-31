Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.17% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 103,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,866. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

