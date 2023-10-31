Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,365 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Royce Value Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

