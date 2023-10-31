Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 100.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.22. 13,087,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,070,129. The stock has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.