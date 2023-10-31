Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 115.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.89.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CVX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.54. 2,456,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,124,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $271.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.50. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

