Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,510,813. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

