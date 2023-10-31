Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 261.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $900.96.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,109 shares of company stock worth $28,617,732. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $778.02. 50,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,810. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $853.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $824.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $781.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.77 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

