Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,181. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.