Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $18.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,379 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 823,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,648. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

