Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.80 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 122.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.12. The stock had a trading volume of 85,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $109.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

