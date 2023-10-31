Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $9.14 Million Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 118.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,695 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up about 1.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 315,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 288,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 159,767 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. 1,304,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,023. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

