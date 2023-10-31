Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $936,000 Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,671 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of MillerKnoll worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MLKN traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,590. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLKN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

