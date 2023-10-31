Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,671 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 1.41% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,355,000 after purchasing an additional 354,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 30,152 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 272,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 166,090 shares during the period.

Shares of FMHI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

