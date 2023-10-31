Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Loews were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 5.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.38. 85,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

