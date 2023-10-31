Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,063 shares during the period. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF accounts for 1.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.32% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 375,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $1,153,887,000,000.

RYLD traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. 208,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,636. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

