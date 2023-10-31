Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,239,000 after buying an additional 3,148,584 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,222,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,124 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.58. The stock had a trading volume of 703,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,734. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $106.57 and a one year high of $159.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.93.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.