Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSH. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth about $207,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $2,863,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

NYSE VSH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $892.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

