Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $1.89 Million in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 327,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of Chimera Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after acquiring an additional 176,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,375,000 after purchasing an additional 261,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Chimera Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,550,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after purchasing an additional 198,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after buying an additional 118,961 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,436,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,493,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares in the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,592. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -248.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

