Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 10,207 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 100.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $129,043,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 793,067 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.18. The company had a trading volume of 229,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,027. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $157.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.33.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

