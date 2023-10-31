Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 12,235 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.16. The company had a trading volume of 170,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,751. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average of $111.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

