Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 28,826 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,505,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,082,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $169.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

