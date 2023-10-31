Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 427,298 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,298 shares during the quarter. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 7.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 4.63% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $35,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 877.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 606.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

PWV traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. 4,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,034. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $741.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

