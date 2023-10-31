Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 9,252 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,504 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,154. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.91.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

