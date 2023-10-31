Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 74,642 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 85,206 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Ford Motor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 293,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 128,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 187,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $1,253,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 28,191,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,245,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

