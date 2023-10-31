Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,975,000 after buying an additional 1,352,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,157,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $84.67. 9,351,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,004,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

