Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors' holdings in Newmont were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NEM traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.55. 3,498,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,535,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

