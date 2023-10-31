Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Takes $843,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $114,477,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 619,296 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after buying an additional 517,834 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after buying an additional 409,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE CMC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

