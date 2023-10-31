Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CION Investment by 84.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

CION Investment Price Performance

CION stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.32. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 188.89%.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

