Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,677 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Featured Stories

