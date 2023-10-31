Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $165,000 in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE:ING opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

