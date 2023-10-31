Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

