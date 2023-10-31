Atomi Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 22,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $378,008.92. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 152,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,390.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

