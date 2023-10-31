Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $192,000 Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Vector Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vector Group by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Vector Group stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.20 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Richard Lampen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 797,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,510.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

