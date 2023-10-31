Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1363 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

