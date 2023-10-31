Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 32.0% in the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,723,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 185.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 150,921 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average is $87.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

