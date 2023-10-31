Atria Investments Inc Has $25.61 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 154,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after buying an additional 152,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,983,742. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

