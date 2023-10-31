Atria Investments Inc Has $35.56 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $35,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,145 shares of company stock worth $12,229,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $299.03. 2,835,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,730,779. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.80 and a 200 day moving average of $283.28. The stock has a market cap of $769.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

