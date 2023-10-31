Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,307 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.24.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.32. 375,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,595. The company has a market cap of $189.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.56 and a 200 day moving average of $283.06.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

