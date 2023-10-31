Atria Investments Inc Sells 44,452 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $39,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.96. The company had a trading volume of 92,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,744. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.72 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.77.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

