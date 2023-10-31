Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 4.96% of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 7,376.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 490.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:FBCV opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

