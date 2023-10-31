Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 163,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 347,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,418,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

GSUS opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20. The company has a market cap of $911.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

