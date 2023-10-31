Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 10,210 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

