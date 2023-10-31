Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.