Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after buying an additional 27,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,230,000 after buying an additional 171,296 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,043,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $793,008,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $190.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.45 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

