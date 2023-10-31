Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

