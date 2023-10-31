Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

QYLD opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

