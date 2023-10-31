Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,563 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.80.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

