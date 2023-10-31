Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,205 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 16.40% of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1,120.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000.

ROSC opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28.

The Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multifactor Small Cap index. The fund invests in US companies with small market capitalizations screened for risk, valuation, momentum and quality factors. ROSC was launched on Mar 24, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

